It’s yet another game week for the UEFA Champions League and Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea is yet one of the big games to watch out for. The match promises lots of action bearing in mind the positions that both teams are in their respective leagues.

The Spanish club is currently leading the La Liga table while Chelsea looks to get back to winning ways with their recently appointed manager Thomas Tuchel. Of course, both teams will look to win this first leg of the knock out rounds as they both have squads that can go as far as challenging for the big European trophy.

Of course, there are other enjoyable Champions League fixtures to watch this week including Atalanta vs Real Madrid and Lazio vs Bayern Munich. So, here’s how you can get a glimpse of the action:

Install Streaming Apps On Your TV Or Firestick

Android TV or firestick owners are quite lucky to have a wide list of apps they can install and try to get streaming links to catch the action live. These apps are obviously not legal but have been used by many before and have proven to work seamlessly. So why not get to it as well?

They include Kodi, Mobdro, and Terrarium. These apps offer a whole lot of options that you can use to connect to live sports without having to submit to the overpriced TV subscriptions. Of course, you will have to learn your way into how they work once you have successfully installed them in order to benefit. Fortunately, they are not as complex as you would think.

Streaming on Mobile Devices

TotalSportek is one site that we have found to be quite useful in streaming football matches in various leagues. The site offers a wide variety of options uploaded by different people with links to various sports as well.

However, you will have to make sure that whatever device you are using to stream via the site is as secure as possible since the hosts of the links can get to spy on you.

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.