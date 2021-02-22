Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has announced the expansion of their ads business into overseas markets including Africa. This is a step forward for advertisers as they can now reach an untapped pool of Huawei Mobile users.

Huawei Ads: What Are They?

This is an advertising marketplace through which media companies transact ad impressions including a monetization tool for app publishers. The advertisers can now reach users of

Huawei devices,

third-party apps

Their own apps such as the Huawei AppGallery Browser Assistant Music Video Themes Petal Search.



Publishers and Advertisers

This empowers both publishers and advertisers to have exclusive access to a larger market share. According to the company, the tool enables publishers to achieve higher eCPM (effective cost per thousand impressions).

Add to this the potential to increase revenue through yield management based on their ad stack strategy. The beta version of the service is currently available for advertisers, media buying agencies and app publishers.

Clients with access to the beta version are currently running ad campaigns across the exclusive inventory of HMS. Through this advertising platform, customers can carry out brand awareness campaigns and maximize user reach and growth.

Partner Program

Advertisers and advertising agencies that join HUAWEI Ads can partake in an exceptional partner program. Here, they can maximise their returns by leveraging notable features such as unique incentives, performance tracking, and detailed metrics. They can also showcase their outstanding performance as a HUAWEI Ads Premium Partner.

“Our clients across both domains are looking for a one-stop-shop tool to support them in achieving their strategic goals. At HMS, we are doing just that. We have built our own ad exchange to facilitate both sides”, Adam Xiao, managing director of Huawei Mobile Services in the Middle East and Africa, notes.