To Coat or not to coat. That is the question

Ever seen a car with a significantly older number plate and wondered how the owner keeps it in such good condition? Well, apart from constant love and care, some car owners tend to apply a ceramic coat to their cars to keep them looking new and to protect the paint job.

Question is, is it worth it to ceramic coat your car in Kenya and what are its benefits.

What Does It Mean To Ceramic Coat A Car?

Ceramic coating is a type of automotive nanoscopic paint treatment made from naturally sourced silicon dioxide. Some types tend to also use a mix of aluminium oxide and titanium dioxide to increase durability.

This one is different from regular wax that merely sits on the surface and you can wash it off quite easily. A Ceramic coating creates a permanent or semi-permanent bond with a vehicle’s paint. This means that it does not wash away or break down and does not require repeated application every few months.

Applied in liquid form, it creates a protective layer on top of the paint when it dries. It is basically a premium form of car treatment. So what are the benefits?

Benefits

It offers long-term protection against minor scratches. However, your car will not be completely scratch proof.

Protection from corrosion, oxidation and UV Rays. Extreme heat can cause oxidation, leading to cracks or fading in the paint finish.

Keeps your car cleaner for longer.

Protection From Bad Substances Such As Bird Droppings

It’s waterproof thus helps you protect your paintwork

Aside from that, the ceramic coating also provides a permanent candy-gloss shine to your ride.

How Much Does It Cost?

The price depends on several factors. For example, the size of your vehicle, the state of paintwork, how often you wash it and how durable you want the coat to be. For a mid-size vehicle in good condition, a medium quality coat that will last for at least a year will cost anywhere between KES 60,000 and KES 100,000, depending on the detailer.

Is it Worth It?

If your car is in great condition and you are willing to pay a steep price for quality work and products then yes, it’s absolutely worth it. It will make it look brand new and considering its protective characteristics, this effect will last for an extended period.

If your car is old, its paint is not in a good condition and you don’t wash it regularly, applying a ceramic coat might cost more than the car is actually worth.

There are a few body shops that do it here in Kenya, like MK-Farbe, Ultrashine Pro and Express Auto Garage. Check them out and see if this is something you might want to do for your car.