Canon Announce New Compact 200K XA45 Camcorder With 4K Capabilities

There is a continuously growing market requirement for 4K content across multiple genres. This includes corporate, education, house of worship and independent documentary and film making. In light of this recent need, Canon Europe announced the XA45 is available in EMEA.

First things first, here’s a first look at the camcorder.

What Makes The Canon XA45 So Special?

20x optical zoom professional camcorder, 1⁄2.3 inch-type CMOS sensor Records in 4K UHD or Full HD XF-AVC [1] and MP4 codecs

Down to the specifics

Compact and powerful

Weighing approximately 730g (body only), the XA45 is a highly compact 4K UHD camcorder. Despite being small, the combination of a 4K UHD 1/2.3-inch type CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV6 image processor delivers sharp 4K UHD images and incredible Full HD images thanks to oversampled HD processing – meeting the accelerating demand for quality content.

Streaming The Right Way

2020 saw the acceleration of live streaming across a multitude of sectors. For many, such as education and corporate, there’s a need for reliable filming equipment that can stream in high-quality. With its 3G-SDI output, this is just one challenge the XA45 is a direct response to.

Versatile audio options

“Professional audio recording is also supported by the XA45. A detachable handle/grip contains two standard 3-pin XLR connectors for external microphones, supporting two or four-channel audio recording. It also has a line, mic and 48V Phantom inputs and an on-board stereo microphone is available as is a standard 3.5mm Stereo Jack plug which can also supply power to an external microphone” ” said Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa.