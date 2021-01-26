How to Keep Your Personal Information Secure

Protecting your personal information has been talked about so often, you would think it is common knowledge. However, you would be surprised at how little most people take this topic seriously. Most individuals assume that they have nothing hackers would be interested in, which is where they go wrong.

Information is a multi-billion business on the black market, and hackers have resorted to stealing individuals’ personal information because it is easier to steal. Identity theft is real, and everybody should guard their personal information jealously.

Here are some ways you can effectively protect your information from prying eyes:

Create Strong and Unique Passwords