Microsoft Edge Has New Features To Help It Compete Better With Chrome

Another year, another month, another day and Microsoft Edge starts us off with new features including classy themes and a new password generator. I am an avid user of Microsoft Edge and I’m happy to see some changes. The themes and Icons are easy to install but let’s take a look at them first.

Microsoft Edge New Features

To celebrate a year of the Chromium-powered Microsoft Edge, the browser is getting new themes available from the Edge add-on site. Microsoft is introducing new colourful themes for its Edge browser this week, alongside updated icons and a new sleeping, tabs feature. Their aim is to improve the browser experience and overall PC performance.

New Themes

There are new pastel colours, dynamic wallpapers and subtle changes to the icons.

“In our latest release you’ll notice subtle updates to icons in Microsoft Edge that are rounder and softer in appearance,” explains Liat Ben-Zur, a Microsoft executive working on the company’s “Modern Life” initiative. “This is just the beginning of our design journey. We’re already imagining how to bring Fluent design throughout our products. We can’t wait to share more of our vision in the near future.”

Click on this link and download the theme that most suits your preference. The video below shows us what we’re working with.

Sleeping Tabs and Password Generator Feature

A new sleeping tabs feature is rolling out now, and it aims to improve the browser’s performance. Edge will now automatically release system resources for inactive tabs when you have a number of tabs open. This will in turn stop the browser from hogging memory and CPU resources in the background.

Edge history and tab sync is also rolling out to everyone this week. It allows Edge users to finally sync their full web history and active tabs across multiple devices. Including iOS and Android.