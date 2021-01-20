How To Make A Stingy Men Association Card

We do not condone it, but if you are going to do it, let's make sure you do it right

Trends nowadays are like clockwork. One ends and another one pops up. The most recent one is the stingy men association membership craze doing rounds on social media.

It entails guys making cards and joining the association. Now as I said, we do not condone it. However, if you are going to do it, let’s make sure you do it right. We do not like what I’m seeing people coming up with.

Before we go on, let’s find out what it is all about and how you can make an acceptable card.

What is the Stingy Men Association?

The Stingy Men Association, according to the “men of Nigeria” is an online craze of men who do not want to spend money on their women. That is (girlfriends and or wives).

It started in January 2021 in Nigeria as a group of men who were unwilling to spend their money on women. On online platforms, the men shared images of their membership cards.

From their motto which reads: “Let Me See What I Can Do”, association members are supposed to give excuses whenever a woman asks for money from them.

Members are not supposed to send money to women. Instead, they are supposed to give excuses like: “Let me see what I can do,” or “My Mpesa has a problem”.

Now that you understand the premise and if you still want to make a card, here’s how to go about it.

How to Make A membership Card

Below is a template specifically for men in Kenya who would like to be part of the association.

Download the image. Long press the image and then save it on your smartphone when the pop up comes. Download a photo editor like picsart or use an inbuilt image editor to help you add details onto the card Add the details accordingly: your name, position, country and ID number as in the image above. Take a selfie and add the image onto the card.

Yes, it’s that simple. Then you can use this to ‘impress’ your friends on social media.