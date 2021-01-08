Imagine sitting at home and receiving the news that you are now the richest person in the world. Before you get to this point, you are probably already used to the perks of being rich. However, being the richest person in the world while having never achieved the feat before can be staggering. But not for Elon Musk. He is of a different breed.

Elon Musk Responds To Being The Richest Man In The World

Elon Musk has become the wealthiest person on the planet. He achieves this by surpassing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $188.5 Billion USD. This is how he responded to the news:

Well, back to work … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

To put this into perspective, Musks’ net worth is equivalent to the GDP of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda combined! Now go back and read his response again.

The Money Journey

This is the latest development in a years-long rivalry among the top three tech magnates, Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Their wealth mainly depends on the accomplishments of their respective businesses(Tesla, Microsoft and Amazon). Musk only just passed Bill Gates in November to become the second-richest person in the world.

How you ask? Well, The billionaire CEO’s stock stash continues to grow. This substantial growth came after he signed a major 10-year compensation package with the company in 2018 further tying his earnings to Tesla’s stock price.

He is awarded a raft of company stock options every time a new milestone is hit. For instance, the first tranche he received earlier this year was worth some $800 million. After this, he went on to eclipse Bezos’ own extravagant personal wealth of around $187 billion.

Unfortunately;

In relation to Forbes’ most recent report, Elon is not the richest man in the world yet:

Despite the report from Bloomberg on Wednesday that he’s now the world’s richest person—Elon Musk remains the second-richest person in the world.

Shares of Musk’s Company Tesla rose by 7% as of 2:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, pushing Musk’s net worth to $175.2 billion. That makes him $22 billion richer than the planet’s third-wealthiest person, French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault.

However, he is still $11 billion behind the world’s number one, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Forbes estimates that Bezos has a net worth of $186.8 billion. ~ Forbes