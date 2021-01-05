29 Firms Licensed To Provide Platform For Cashless Matatu Fares

The pressing need for a cashless payment platform for matatu fares is emerging in the form of contact-tracing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 16, 2020, the NTSA sought tech companies to install mobile and web applications for the nearly 2 00,000 matatus in the country.

Now it looks like the plan is coming into fruition. Safaricom is among a group of lenders and IT companies licensed to offer cashless payments in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs). This is setting the stage for the ban on the use of cash in matatus and begin the use of services like M-Pesa.

Cashless Payment in a Matatu

In a notice, National Safety and Transport Authority (NTSA) said the licensed 29 companies will offer a platform for cashless fare payment service.

Other top firms that will offer the cashless fare system are

Craft Silicon (makers of Little Taxi App)

JamboPay

Cellullant (a pan-African payments gateway firm)

KCB Bank Kenya

NCBA

How it will work

The digital fare collection system will have the capability to contact trace passengers in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

Once the system is in place, all passengers will pay their fares via mobile money platforms. This will give the government access to your identities and personal contact information. All of which they need to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital payment system requires passengers to get cards or use mobile money for payment of fares in a matatu.