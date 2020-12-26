This year has been pretty crazy and with that, Kenyans turned to YouTube for its deep wells of content. Well, this week, YouTube has announced the top watched videos by Kenyans in 2020.
The list reveals popular videos uploaded and watched on YouTube. This brings new revelations about what Kenyans turned to YouTube for in 2020.
Trending 10 non-music videos in Kenya
- Size 8 Shouts At Dj Mo In Public (Dine With The Murayas Sn 2 Ep 6)
- Mama Otis/Otis Amefail Exams
- SOCIAL DISTANCING (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 255)
- President Uhuru, DP Ruto arrive to view Moi’s body at Parliament buildings
- MPENZI JINI: DESAGU FALLS IN LOVE WITH A GHOST
- CORONA VIRUS (La Springs Comedy)
- Mwalimu Tom – School Contest gone Wrong!!
- Hana mikono ila tazama maajabu yake, hata kulima analima.
- Uhuru’s lookalike speaks out
- Jerusalema Dance by Kenya Prisons Officers – Master KG feat. Nomcebo
From this, we note that a lot of Kenyans are interested in a dash of drama from celebrity couples, a cup of comedy and a tablespoon of the ‘state of the nation’
Trending YouTube music videos in Kenya
With most of us stuck at home for most of the year, Music has been our go to. So let’s look at the top 10 most watched music videos.
- Otile Brown x Meddy – Dusuma (official Lyrics Video)
- Rayvanny Ft Messias Maricoa-Teamo (official Video)
- Diamond Platnumz – Jeje (Official Music Video)
- Sauti Sol – Suzanna (Official Video)
- Tanasha X Diamond Platnumz – Gere (Official Music Video)
- FEMI ONE X MEJJA – UTAWEZANA (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Future – Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake
- Otile Brown x Sanaipei Tande – Aiyana (Official Video)
- Quarantine – Wasafi Feat Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lava Lava, Queen Darleen & Zuchu
- EL SHADDAI – H_ART THE BAND ft. CEDO (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Looks like a battle between Diamond, Otile Brown, Mejja and Sauti Sol. Who will top the ranks next year?
