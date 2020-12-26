This year has been pretty crazy and with that, Kenyans turned to YouTube for its deep wells of content. Well, this week, YouTube has announced the top watched videos by Kenyans in 2020.

The list reveals popular videos uploaded and watched on YouTube. This brings new revelations about what Kenyans turned to YouTube for in 2020.

Trending 10 non-music videos in Kenya

From this, we note that a lot of Kenyans are interested in a dash of drama from celebrity couples, a cup of comedy and a tablespoon of the ‘state of the nation’

Trending YouTube music videos in Kenya

With most of us stuck at home for most of the year, Music has been our go to. So let’s look at the top 10 most watched music videos.

Looks like a battle between Diamond, Otile Brown, Mejja and Sauti Sol. Who will top the ranks next year?