Best Christmas Stickers For WhatsApp and How To Get Them

Christmas is finally here and as much as 2020 has not been as cheerful, there are still things we can look around and get to celebrate. The day is all about good cheer, love and peace. And now that we can barely get to meet our family friends, sending messages of love seems more important than ever. Luckily, messaging apps like WhatsApp are morphing into media-based platforms every year in a bid to get people to express themselves better.

WhatsApp stickers are one of those methods that came up to make users show their emotions during conversations. So, how does one get a collection of stickers to send to your everyday contacts and groups during this festive period?

Open WhatsApp on your device Select the contact or group in which you would like to send the stickers Go to the emoji section on the app and open the ‘Stickers’ tab In order to see the available sticker packs, click on the ‘+’ button on the top right corner of stickers window Browse through the list to get your hands on the desired sticker packs. If you come across nothing interesting, click on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option at the end of the list. You will be taken to the Google Play Store where several WhatsApp Sticker Apps will be displayed in front of you You can choose a specific app or customize your search to find better results. For example, by typing ‘Christmas WhatsApp Sticker Apps’, you will be able to narrow down your search significantly Once you have come across a particular sticker app, download and install it on your device Go back to WhatsApp, open chat window and send the downloaded stickers

In case you would like to specialise in the stickers that you send for Christmas 2020, follow these steps:

Step 1: Install any sticker making app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the App Store

Step 2: Go to a browser and search for Christmas images and download them to the device

Step 3: Open the sticker maker app and click on the tab that reads: ‘Create a new sticker pack’

Step 4: Now you will be required to give a name to the sticker pack, after which you will be able to add stickers to the customized pack

Step 5: Click on the ‘+’ button and add the downloaded images

Step 6: Customize in any way you would like and save the changes

Step 7: Press on ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ option to access these stickers from WhatsApp