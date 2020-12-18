Taxpayers will soon have to part ways with KES 1.1 billion needed to establish a fully-fledged parliament broadcasting channel, a new report shows. These expenses lie alongside an extra annual fee of KES 300 million to run the channel if the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), approves the TV channel’s launch.

The 24-hour digital Signet Bunge TV Channel will broadcast all proceedings and events of the Senate and the National Assembly.

If approved, this TV station would then add to Parliament’s heavy budget that consists of a monthly salary to each MP that surpasses the KES 1 million mark and a KES 5 million car grant.

Additionally, the Parliament will immediately require KES 524.6 million to implement the first phase of the project and a further KES 600 million for the second phase for purchase of equipment for the channel.

KBC, which currently broadcasts live parliamentary proceedings, will provide technical support, equipment and production staff in the first phase.

“The long-term implementation of the broadcasting programme will mean that Parliament will fully provide personnel and equipment to produce and broadcast Parliament content,” Justus Kizito, who chairs the Broadcasting committee, said in the report.

“It is important to note that an additional cost of Sh25 million will be incurred on a monthly basis to cater for additional services to complement the services being offered in the existing contractual obligation.”

It is quite clear that not many Kenyans would accept the approval of such a project as it would be seen as a misuse of the taxpayers’ money, an act that is known all too well already.

So, would you approve the establishment of this TV station?