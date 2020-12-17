Here’s What Twitter is Doing To Fight COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

Twitter announced on Wednesday its plans to start removing false/misleading tweets about COVID-19 vaccinations that could be harmful. This includes any tweets which falsely claim that the vaccines will intentionally harm or control populations or that invoke “a deliberate conspiracy.”

In a blog post published this week, Twitter also said users could be required to remove tweets with false claims about the adverse effects of receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

This action from Twitter resembles the one taken earlier this year as conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and its potential vaccines were spreading across all social media platforms.

Twitter said that it may also label or place a warning on tweets with “unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information” about the vaccines, starting early next year.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the company would determine with public health partners which vaccine misinformation was harmful enough to warrant removal.

Facebook and Alphabet-owned YouTube have both in recent weeks announced bans on false claims about the vaccine that goes against information from public health experts.

Twitter previously required users to remove tweets with false or misleading information about the nature of the coronavirus, the efficacy or safety of preventative measures or treatments, official regulations or the risk of infection or death. The company says it hides such tweets and blocks users from tweeting again until they remove them.

Twitter said it would enforce the updated policy from December 21 and would expand these actions in the following weeks.