You now determine what people see when they search for you

Google today introduced a new mobile-only feature that makes people more discoverable on Google Search which they are calling People Cards. This will allow people to create their presence on Search in the form of a card that includes all the details they want other people to have about them.

How to Create your Google Search People Card

What you need An Android phone or tablet, or an iPhone or iPad

A mobile browser or the Google Search app

A personal Google Account

Web & App Activity turned on Important: This feature is available in India, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, for users that have their set language to English. This feature isn’t available yet on desktop. Create your people card On your mobile device, go to google.com, or open the Google Search app. Search for yourself. You can also search edit my people card At the top of the search results, you’ll find the option to add yourself to Google Search. Tap Get started. Fill out the information that you want to share publicly on your card: Summary

Profession At the bottom, tap Preview. Tap Submit once complete.

For the initial card creation, it needs a unique phone number. You can only have one profile card per Google account and phone number. Additionally, people can report abusive content and impersonation claims through a feedback link directly from the product.

Google’s Take

It is quite similar to a Google Search Knowledge Panel and it looks to revolutionize anyone’s profile.

“For many people, “ says Olumide Balogun, Head of Consumer Apps, Sub Saharan Africa at Google, “whether they’re content creators, business professionals, or just wanting to stand out from the crowd — having an online presence is important.

“For those without a formal website, or for people who share a name with many others, this is an easy way to create or distinguish their presence on Search,” he adds. “Google’s mission has always been to organise information and make it useful and accessible, and we’re now providing a new way – for people who want to be found – to organise information about themselves, right on Search, on their mobile phones.”