Xiaomi Kicks Off Christmas Deals on Smartphones and Accessories

Xiaomi Kenya is one brand that is known for its frequent discount offers that come with every holiday season for consumers to get to grab devices at some of the best deals.

Well, the firm has now kicked off a sale campaign for the upcoming Christmas season dubbed #Holidays WithMi. The campaign is more of a clearance sale and its running from 11th to 18th of December

Offers on the devices included are exclusive to the following Xiaomi Mi Stores in Nairobi:

Mi Store – Finetech (Bihi Towers – 5th Floor) – 0705411054

Mi Store – Gadget Point (Beaver House, Mezanine – Tom Mboya Street) – 0739800081

Mi Store – Giwa House, Moi Avenue – 0755555192

Mi Store – Chaka Place (Argwings Arcade building) – 0716538482

Mi Store – Mpaka House, Westlands – 0700074480

Mi Home – Sarit Center – Westlands – 0716589914

The samrtphones that will be up for sale include:

Redmi 9 4+64 – KES 15,900 + FREE Screen Guard – Redmi Note 8 – 4+64 – KES 18,500 + FREE Screen guard + Backcover – Redmi Note 9S – 6+128 – KES 25,500 +FREE Screen guard – Redmi Note 9 Pro – 6+128 – 27,850 KES + FREE Screen guard – Redmi 9A – 2+32 – KES 10,700 + FREE Screen guard – Redmi 9C – 3+64 – KES13,000 + FREE Screen guard – Redmi Note 8 Pro – 6+64GB – KES 23,999 + Free Screen Guard

The campaign also includes a number of accessories including:

Mi Tv stick – Kshs 3999 – Mi band 5 – Kshs 3999 – Mi Band 4 – Kshs 2999 – Wi fi repeater pro – Kshs 1800 – Wireless Earbuds – Kshs 2350 – Mi Router 4A – Kshs 3299 – Smart Kettle – Kshs 4,999 – 360 Camera – Kshs 3999 – Mi Smart Build – Kshs 1999

The prices are exactly what Xiaomi has posted so you should expect these once you visit the stores. Like it was said earlier, the deals are exclusive to the Mi Stores listed above so do not sway to anyone else offering you similar deals.