Xiaomi Celebrates 10 Years With Smartphone and Accessories Discounts

Xiaomi Kenya announced a new sales campaign as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary. Kenyans will be lucky enough to get discounts of up to 40% on various Xiaomi smartphones and accessories.

The campaign is set to start 26th – 31st of August on various Mi Stores across Nairobi. Some of the smartphones include:

  1. Mi Store – Moi Avenue (Giwa, House Opposite the Bazaar)
  2. Mi Store – Chaka Hse – (Argwings arcade, next to quick mart)
  3. Mi Store – Mpaka House, Westlands.
  4. Mi Home – Sarit Center, next to Java

However, Xiaomi notes that there will be only 20 deals for each product. For that, those interested are advised to register to have a product preserved for them. The products include:

Redmi 9A- KES 9,999

  • 6.53″ display (720 x 1600 pixels)
  • MediaTek Helio G25 processor
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  •  13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera 
  • 5000 mAh battery 
  • microUSB port

Redmi 9- KES 14,999

  • 6.53″ display (1080 x 2340 pixels)
  • MediaTek Helio G80 processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  •  13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP selfie camera 
  • 5020 mAh battery 
  • USB Type-C port

Redmi Note 9– KES 16,899 (3GB+64GB)/ KES 19,899 (4GB+64GB)

  • 6.53″ display (1080 x 2340 pixels)
  • MediaTek Helio G85 processor
  •  48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 13MP selfie camera 
  • 5020 mAh battery 
  • USB Type-C port

Redmi Note 8 Pro- KES 20,799

  • 6.53″ display (1080 x 2340 pixels)
  • MediaTek Helio G90T processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  •  64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 20MP selfie camera 
  • 4500 mAh battery 
  • USB Type-C port

There are other devices on the list including the recently released Mi TV Stick (KES 4,299) and the Mi Band 4 (KES 3,199).

Any other information about the campaign can be accessed on Xiaomi Kenya’s sites and social media pages. Alternatively, you can visit either of the Mi Stores mentioned above for inquiry.

