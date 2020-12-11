Safaricom Opens Its Renovated Tech-Driven Moi Avenue Shop

Safaricom on Wednesday re-opened its newly renovated shop located along Moi Avenue in Nairobi CBD after four months of refurbishment. The renovation of this particular retail shop is part of the telco’s journey towards being a purpose-led customer-obsessed technology company.

The shop that is currently the firm’s largest retail outlet in the CBD at 10,000square feet is now expected to have a higher footfall from the current 1,000 customers its serves daily.

Speaking during the re-open, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said, “Our promise to customers is to offer them personalised services and offer a one-stop-shop solution, the growing demand for our services is driven by the need for customers to adopt a digital lifestyle.”

The store now features a training section to provide information on a variety of products and services such as Home Fibre, Enterprise and Digifarm. There will also be a Tech Zone meant to offer same day after-sales service for devices, down from the previous 7 days.

Additionally, there are several other new facilities in the shop. They include Jitambulishe booths to offer silent voice biometrics enrolment environment, and a bulk Mpesa transacting booth, the first in all our stores, for our customers who may need the service.

Of course, we would expect similar renovations to take place in other Safaricom shops across Nairobi and beyond. The telco currently has 51 retails outlets across the country with 138 customer care desks spread across various towns.

The re-launch comes shortly after the firm celebrated its 20th anniversary that kicked off its journey to being a customer-oriented company.