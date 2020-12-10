Here’s A List of the Best Huawei Smartwatches You Can Buy in Kenya

It’s Christmas time and it’s the best holiday. (Don’t at me!!) Why is that? Well, it’s cause there’s a lot of pressure for gifts from all those people you call family, friends or lovers. The world is moving fast and not to state that analogue watches are getting extinct…not in a million years at least. However, we have to admit that smartwatches are getting to be a part of our daily lives. For those who haven’t experienced a smartwatch before, I suggest you try the trade. If you are going to, you might as well try out these Huawei Smartwatches you can buy in Kenya today.

Huawei Smartwatches You Can Buy in Kenya

Before we get to the list, let’s look at the types of Smartwatches out there.

High-end ones with a touch of luxury Those that complement your style and fashion Ones used for sports and fitness tracking An everyday watch regardless of occasion or activity.

The watches are mainly known for their designs, long battery life, solid health monitoring and fitness tracking. You could choose to stray into the Apple watch market for iOS users. Some of you might also choose Samsung and Oppo watches (Tell us if you would like an article on those as well). However, for now, let us have a glance at the Huawei’s smartwatch line-up and then perhaps you can decide for yourself.

Luxury Watches: Watch GT 2 Pro, KES 34,999

Huawei’s latest flagship smartwatch is a blend of premium materials and latest technology.

Made of a titanium body and sapphire crystal surface as well as a fine ceramic backing for durability

1.39-inch AMOLED display

Keep tabs with lunar cycles

Enjoy water activities without having to take it off as it is 5ATM water resistance (up to 50 metres deep).

Handy assistant features that enable you to make, take, mute calls, control music playback

Add your images as watch faces

Use the smartwatch as a selfie stick with a remote camera feature.

It is available in two variants of 46mm and 42mm for all wrist sizes

Long-lasting 2-week battery life (46mm variant)

Health monitoring and fitness tracking features; heart rate, sleep and stress and get your groove on with 100 workout modes.

The 42mm comes with all the same features as the 46mm variant with a battery that can last up to 7 days.

large AMOLED screen with a 70% screen-to-body ratio.

Approximately 130+ different watch face styles

This smartwatch was designed with fashion lovers in mind; it comes in four stylish colours.

With a battery that can last for 10 days, you also get enough power to get you through your day.

5ATM rating that can get users to go swimming with it.

Take your pick!