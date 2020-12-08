How To Watch UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Juventus Online

UEFA Champions League is back for the week as football clubs across Europe face each other for the final group stage matches in a bid to fight for qualification into the next round. Undoubtedly, one of the most enticing games that will football fans across the world excited is the second round of Barcelona vs Juventus.

Even though both clubs have already qualified for the round of 32, seeing two of the best footballers of all time battle it out on the same pitch is not one we get to witness every day. What makes the meeting of Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi special is that it will be the first time since Ronaldo left Real Madrid.

Additionally, today is also a huge day fro Manchester United fans as the red devils go on to face RB Leipzig in a bid to get to 12 points and get to the next round. So, here are some of the channels you can use to watch these matches.

Install Streaming Apps On Your TV Or Firestick

Android TV or firestick owners are quite lucky to have a wide list of apps they can install and try to get streaming links to catch the action live. These apps are obviously not legal but have been used by many before and have proven to work seamlessly. So why not get to it as well?

They include Kodi, Mobdro, and Terrarium. These apps offer a whole lot of options that you can use to connect to live sports without having to submit to the overpriced TV subscriptions. Of course, you will have to learn your way into how they work once you have successfully installed in order to benefit. Fortunately, they are not as complex as you would think.

Streaming on Mobile Devices

TotalSportek is one site that we have found to be quite useful in streaming football matches in various leagues. The site offers a wide variety of options uploaded by different people with links of various sports as well.

However, you will have to make sure that whatever device you are using to stream via the site is as secure as possible since the hosts of the links can get to spy on you.

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.