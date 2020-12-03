Glovo is Offering Free Unlimited Deliveries in December

You read it here first. During December, Glovo users can test the Glovo Prime service for free. The holiday season comes with gifts as it offers you unlimited Glovo deliveries for orders you place at selected restaurants and stores.

“We want to provide Glovo users with solutions that are practical and that help them in their daily lives. That’s why this holiday season we want to give back to our users with the Glovo Prime service and offer them the opportunity to test the service for free.” Priscilla Muhiu, General Manager, Glovo Kenya.

What is Glovo Prime?

Glovo prime is a subscription service that enables users to pay a monthly fee and get unlimited free deliveries throughout the month. Here’s how to get it.

Glovo Prime section appears under the profile section of the customer account.

Click it and follow the instructions

The subscription will renew itself every 30 days from the day of registration.

Stores that are applicable for Glovo Prime have a purple Glovo icon

To subscribe for Glovo prime, you will use your card you can pay for your orders using other methods like cash on delivery.

Users who are not Glovo Prime subscribers can enjoy the benefits of this service throughout December, free of charge. Then, from January you will have the opportunity to extend the subscription for KES 1,000 per month.

Delivery is free for orders from in Supermarkets and Glovo Party you can see in the application (with a purple Glovo icon) only if your value exceeds KES 1,000. For those who will be using Glovo for the first time;

How does the Glovo app work?