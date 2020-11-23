Older Flagship Smartphones Under 50K Still Worth Buying in Kenya

There are so many new smartphones in the world with fancy features and snazzy designs. However, as time passes by so do the once called amazing phones get lost in history. Factoring in the fact that these were once the best phone companies had to offer, let’s take a look at flagship smartphones you can buy today for under 50K.

Flagship Smartphones Under 50K

Apple iPhone 8+

Apple iPhone 8 Plus smartphone was launched in September 2017. The iPhone 8+ gives you that prestigious iPhone title, great cameras, iOS 14 and access to all other Apple products.

The only caveat in my opinion would be the large bezels. However, very few people care about this. Maybe you’ll be frustrated by the slower A11 Bionic and a smaller battery. However, it should still run smoothly.

5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels.

Powered by a Hexa-core Apple A11 Bionic processor.

3GB of RAM.

Runs iOS 11, upgradeable to iOS 14

2691 mAh non-removable battery.

12-megapixel camera.

A 7-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

It was launched in Gold, Red, Silver, and Space Grey colours.

The S9 and Note 9 present a rather compelling bunch of smartphones. By this time, these phones were already on the 4K scope and pushing fast and wireless charging. Space is unending on the Samsung phones and the cameras are just as good as they are today.

You may struggle with the smaller batteries but with fast charging, who’s complaining.

Super AMOLED 6.2″ 1440 x 2960 Display

Dual: 12 MP cameras 4K video and 9MP image recording

8 MP selfie camera

Android 8.0 (Oreo) upgradable to Android 10

Octa-Core Snapdragon 845

Internal: 64GB, 6GB RAM, Memory card up to 400GB

IP68 certified – dust/waterproof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes

Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery

6.4″ 1440×2960 display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; octa-core

Operating System: Android 8.1, upgradable to Android 10

RAM: 6GB, Internal storage: 128GB

Expandable storage up to (GB):512

Rear camera:12-megapixel

Front camera: 8-megapixel

3300mAh

OnePlus 7T: KES 50-53K

The OnePlus and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 are basically phones of the future. They pretty much tick all the boxes. With both phones rocking big batteries, fast chargers, powerful processors and massive camera and storage capacities, there’s really no better decision.

