Older Flagship Smartphones Under 50K Still Worth Buying in Kenya

There are so many new smartphones in the world with fancy features and snazzy designs. However, as time passes by so do the once called amazing phones get lost in history. Factoring in the fact that these were once the best phone companies had to offer, let’s take a look at flagship smartphones you can buy today for under 50K.
Flagship Smartphones Under 50K
Apple iPhone 8+
Apple iPhone 8 Plus smartphone was launched in September 2017. The iPhone 8+ gives you that prestigious iPhone title, great cameras, iOS 14 and access to all other Apple products.
The only caveat in my opinion would be the large bezels. However, very few people care about this. Maybe you’ll be frustrated by the slower A11 Bionic and a smaller battery. However, it should still run smoothly.
- 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels.
- Powered by a Hexa-core Apple A11 Bionic processor.
- 3GB of RAM.
- Runs iOS 11, upgradeable to iOS 14
- 2691 mAh non-removable battery.
- 12-megapixel camera.
- A 7-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.
- It was launched in Gold, Red, Silver, and Space Grey colours.
Samsung Galaxy S9: KES 40-45K
The S9 and Note 9 present a rather compelling bunch of smartphones. By this time, these phones were already on the 4K scope and pushing fast and wireless charging. Space is unending on the Samsung phones and the cameras are just as good as they are today.
You may struggle with the smaller batteries but with fast charging, who’s complaining.
- Super AMOLED 6.2″ 1440 x 2960 Display
- Dual: 12 MP cameras 4K video and 9MP image recording
- 8 MP selfie camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) upgradable to Android 10
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 845
- Internal: 64GB, 6GB RAM, Memory card up to 400GB
- IP68 certified – dust/waterproof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery
Galaxy Note 9: KES 50K
- 6.4″ 1440×2960 display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; octa-core
- Operating System: Android 8.1, upgradable to Android 10
- RAM: 6GB, Internal storage: 128GB
- Expandable storage up to (GB):512
- Rear camera:12-megapixel
- Front camera: 8-megapixel
- 3300mAh
OnePlus 7T: KES 50-53K
The OnePlus and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 are basically phones of the future. They pretty much tick all the boxes. With both phones rocking big batteries, fast chargers, powerful processors and massive camera and storage capacities, there’s really no better decision.
- Display: 6.55-inch, Full HD+
- SoC: Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Software: Android 10
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Cameras: 48, 16, and 12MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 3,800mAh
XIAOMI Mi Note 10 KES 40-50K
- 6.47” 3D Curved AMOLED, 2340 x 1080 FHD+,
- OS: MIUI 11 Octa-core processor
- RAM: 6GB, Internal storage: 128GB
- Back Cameras:
- 108MP,
- 12MP
- 20MP
- 5MP
- 2MP macro camera
- Selfie Camera; 32MP
- 5260 mAh (typ)*/ 5170mAh (min)
- USB Type-C reversible connector port
- Supports 30 W charging. Packaging includes a 30 W charger
Take your pick.
