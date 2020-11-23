These Nokia Smartphones Are on Offer For Jumia Black Friday

HMD Global announced its partnership with Jumia Kenya for its 2020 Black Friday campaign. The e-commerce platform has now listed three of the latest Nokia smartphones at discounted prices for the month of November. This adds on to the various devices that have been listed thanks to team-ups with other companies like Vivo and OPPO.

The devices include the recently released Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 2.4.

Nokia 8.3 5G

This lineup is obviously highlighted by the 8.3 5G that was designed to bring in the “premium” reputation and cut down the price at the same time.

Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD’s first 5G smartphone, features a 6.81-inch LCD display at 1080p resolution powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The round camera module at the back houses a 64MP main camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide lens powered by ZEISS optics. All these features are then brought to life by the phone’s 4500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The smartphone is now selling at KES 69,999 with and every purchase of this phone at this time comes with the wireless Nokia Power Earbuds for free.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch LCD screen with a teardrop notch that houses an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor with 6gigs of RAM. Storage is 64GB big which would be enough for your files and videos.

The back cover houses a quad-camera module with a 13MP wide camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Power demands are met by a 4000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

The handset is selling at Jumia Black Friday at KES 20,990.

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4 is larger than both its predecessors, the 2.3 and its new sibling, the 3.4. It comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720p+ resolution at 20:9 screen-to-body ratio. Like the screen, the battery has also been made bigger at 4500 mAh that charges at 5W over the outdated micro USB.

Under the chassis lies a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset with an octa-core CPU. This is also paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage with a dedicated microSD slot.

The back houses a 13MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor. The teardrop notch on the display carries a 5MP selfie camera.

This device is selling on Jumia Black Friday at KES 12,599 with a free Nokia branded gift bag.