Budget Smartphone realme C12 Gets First Price Cut in Kenya

A week after the official entry of realme C12 into the Kenyan market, the budget smartphone is now selling at a discounted price. So, if you have been looking to get the device, today might be your best chance.

Kenyans will have the chance to get the device through online platforms like Kilimall as well as other trusted stores. realme C12 launched early last week alongside the mid-range realme 7i that was also on sale for Black Friday.

At KES 14,999, realme C12 offers a range of features that would slightly set it apart from the average budget smartphone.

realme C12 packs a 6.5-inch with a teardrop notch that houses a 5MP front camera. Powering it is a Mediatek Helio G35 processor that works alongside 3GB RAM. 32GB of internal storage is what you get for you files although you can expand it via the phone’s microSD card slot.

For your photography needs, the triple camera module at the back comes in handy. It features a 13MP wide camera and two 2MP lenses. The back also features a physical fingerprint sensor.

Power needs will definitely not be a problem as it packs a 6000mAh battery that supports up to 10W of charging. Unluckily, you only get the MicroUSB port that many would describe as outdated at such a time.

Additionally, the company’s statement states, “To mark the official entry of the realme C12 and realme 7i in the Kenyan market, realme will run a giveaway campaign for the realme 7i from today to 27th of November. We shall also have the realme C12 giveaway where lucky winners will walk away with brand new realme smartphones. To learn more about the giveaways follow @realmkenya on Instagram and @realme on Facebook.”