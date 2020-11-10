Best Smartphone Deals You Can Grab on Jumia Black Friday

Black Friday is back and as expected Jumia s not about to let the season pass by. This year definitely doesn’t feel as festive considering the current events but there are still a number of stuff that you can get at discounted prices. Luckily, a couple of smartphone companies have partnered with Jumia to have their devices listed for Black Friday. So, here are some of the best deals you can grab while offers last.

BEST JUMIA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Infinix Smart 4– KES 7,999

Display: 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels

Processor: Mediatek Helio A22

RAM/Storage: 16GB/1GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 8MP

Battery: 4000mAh

TECNO Spark 4– KES 9,999

Display: 6.52 inches, 720 x 1560 pixels

Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

RAM/Storage: 3GB/32GB

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera:13MP+8MP+2MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A10s– KES 12,099

Display: 6.2 inches, 720 x 1520 pixels

Processor: Mediatek Helio P22

RAM/Storage: 3GB/32GB

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera: 13MP+2MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Vivo Y20– KES 13,999

Display: 6.51 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera: 13MP+2MP+2MP

Battery: 5000mAh

TECNO Camon 15 Air– KES 15,499

Display: 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels

Processor: Mediatek Helio P22

RAM/Storage: 3GB/64GB

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera: 48MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens

Battery: 5000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A21s– KES 18,020

Display: 6.5 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels

Processor: Exynos 850

RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB

Front Camera: 13MP

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Battery: 5000mAh

This list just includes some of the devices we think would be the best at their respective offers. So, you might want to check out more smartphones listed for Jumia Black Friday. All you will have to do is be quite careful about who you choose to get your device from on the platform.