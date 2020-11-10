Best Smartphone Deals You Can Grab on Jumia Black Friday

Black Friday is back and as expected Jumia s not about to let the season pass by. This year definitely doesn’t feel as festive considering the current events but there are still a number of stuff that you can get at discounted prices. Luckily, a couple of smartphone companies have partnered with Jumia to have their devices listed for Black Friday. So, here are some of the best deals you can grab while offers last.
BEST JUMIA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
Infinix Smart 4– KES 7,999
Display: 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels
Processor: Mediatek Helio A22
RAM/Storage: 16GB/1GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Rear Camera: 8MP
Battery: 4000mAh
TECNO Spark 4– KES 9,999
Display: 6.52 inches, 720 x 1560 pixels
Processor: MediaTek Helio A22
RAM/Storage: 3GB/32GB
Front Camera: 8MP
Rear Camera:13MP+8MP+2MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A10s– KES 12,099
Display: 6.2 inches, 720 x 1520 pixels
Processor: Mediatek Helio P22
RAM/Storage: 3GB/32GB
Front Camera: 8MP
Rear Camera: 13MP+2MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Vivo Y20– KES 13,999
Display: 6.51 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB
Front Camera: 8MP
Rear Camera: 13MP+2MP+2MP
Battery: 5000mAh
TECNO Camon 15 Air– KES 15,499
Display: 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels
Processor: Mediatek Helio P22
RAM/Storage: 3GB/64GB
Front Camera: 8MP
Rear Camera: 48MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens
Battery: 5000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A21s– KES 18,020
Display: 6.5 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels
Processor: Exynos 850
RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB
Front Camera: 13MP
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Battery: 5000mAh
This list just includes some of the devices we think would be the best at their respective offers. So, you might want to check out more smartphones listed for Jumia Black Friday. All you will have to do is be quite careful about who you choose to get your device from on the platform.
