The World Reacts To Joe Biden’s U.S. Elections Win Over Donald Trump

After 4 long seemingly endless days, Pennsylvania finally broke its banks and gave President-elect Joe Biden the win he deserves. Since the vote counting began it’s been quite the roller coaster ride for Americans and the world at large. Former President Donald Trump took to a press conference and to Twitter to prematurely announce his victory.

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden Wins; That’s it. That’s the tweet

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

How do you know it’s real? There’s no warning from Twitter.

However, that’s to the case according to the actual electoral commission. The votes are in and requiring a minimum of 270, Joe Biden has crossed the mark ad won by a mile. Garnering 270 electoral votes = 74M votes, there was really never a battle.

The twitter nation is not backing down in celebrations and it’s all guns blazing in terms of reactions, memes and slander. What a time to be alive.

Over to the funnies

And in the end, it was Gritty who decided the President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/lrcHZet49L — KFC (@KFCBarstool) November 7, 2020

It’s all smiles and happiness over at the Biden home.

Joe Biden and the white house staff seeing each other again after he’s been gone for 4 years #PresidentElectJoe #Election2020results pic.twitter.com/eetVgASyox — samuel (@BruhitsBigSam) November 7, 2020

Not so much at the Trump Headquarters. Are they going to stick around?

Trump and his family fleeing the country after Biden wins the #Election2020results: pic.twitter.com/HlN3t1kCfz — Destry Giannonatti (@BlondeBlur07) November 7, 2020

Even Kenyans are showing their love for the new President

I'm so happy!! Y'all really showed TF out for your country mannnn!! 🇺🇲 — Fena Gitu (@Fena_menal) November 7, 2020

Na watu wa USIU mko?

USIU alumni right now pic.twitter.com/UwunFoJ2wA — Droid (@droid254) November 7, 2020

What’s next for Trump?

Let’s not forget the first female Vice President./ Congratulations are in order as well for Kamala Harris.

The last and final question…

Has Trump conceded? — John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) November 7, 2020

Anyway… Salaam Aleikum

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 it's been done!!!!🤣🤣🤣 Yesss Day made 🤣🤣🤣 someone heard me 🤣 @AnferneeOnamu kuja ona pic.twitter.com/WIyHIkUAjA — 𝐉𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐲 𝐍𝐲𝐨𝐢𝐤𝐞 (@jimmy_nyoike) November 6, 2020

