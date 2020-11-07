The World Reacts To Joe Biden’s U.S. Elections Win Over Donald Trump

After 4 long seemingly endless days, Pennsylvania finally broke its banks and gave President-elect Joe Biden the win he deserves. Since the vote counting began it’s been quite the roller coaster ride for Americans and the world at large. Former President Donald Trump took to a press conference and to Twitter to prematurely announce his victory.
I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
Joe Biden Wins; That’s it. That’s the tweet
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.
The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
How do you know it’s real? There’s no warning from Twitter.
However, that’s to the case according to the actual electoral commission. The votes are in and requiring a minimum of 270, Joe Biden has crossed the mark ad won by a mile. Garnering 270 electoral votes = 74M votes, there was really never a battle.
The twitter nation is not backing down in celebrations and it’s all guns blazing in terms of reactions, memes and slander. What a time to be alive.
Over to the funnies
And in the end, it was Gritty who decided the President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/lrcHZet49L
— KFC (@KFCBarstool) November 7, 2020
It’s all smiles and happiness over at the Biden home.
Joe Biden and the white house staff seeing each other again after he’s been gone for 4 years #PresidentElectJoe #Election2020results pic.twitter.com/eetVgASyox
— samuel (@BruhitsBigSam) November 7, 2020
Not so much at the Trump Headquarters. Are they going to stick around?
Trump and his family fleeing the country after Biden wins the #Election2020results: pic.twitter.com/HlN3t1kCfz
— Destry Giannonatti (@BlondeBlur07) November 7, 2020
Even Kenyans are showing their love for the new President
I'm so happy!! Y'all really showed TF out for your country mannnn!! 🇺🇲
— Fena Gitu (@Fena_menal) November 7, 2020
Na watu wa USIU mko?
USIU alumni right now pic.twitter.com/UwunFoJ2wA
— Droid (@droid254) November 7, 2020
What’s next for Trump?
“ARE YOU HIRING?” #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/z2BdBBxfAp
— William Yu (@its_willyu) November 7, 2020
Let’s not forget the first female Vice President./ Congratulations are in order as well for Kamala Harris.
We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020
The most beautiful two bios I’ve ever seen!!! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/jcOA9sQaTV
— Eve (@EveHuttner) November 7, 2020
The last and final question…
Has Trump conceded?
— John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) November 7, 2020
Anyway… Salaam Aleikum
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 it's been done!!!!🤣🤣🤣 Yesss Day made 🤣🤣🤣 someone heard me 🤣 @AnferneeOnamu kuja ona pic.twitter.com/WIyHIkUAjA
— 𝐉𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐲 𝐍𝐲𝐨𝐢𝐤𝐞 (@jimmy_nyoike) November 6, 2020
Comments