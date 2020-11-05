realme C12 and 7i Set To Launch in Kenya on November 10th

realme is looking to add on to its growing list of smartphones in the Kenyan market once again. The company has now announced its plans to bring in two of its latest device, the Realme C12 and Realme 7i. Both of these devices will be unveiled simultaneously, offering a fairly compelling list of features.

realme C12

This smartphone is the cheaper of the duo but that would be hardly recognised as the specs lists are similar in a lot of ways.

realme C12 packs a 6.5-inch with 90Hz refresh rate and a teardrop notch that houses a 5MP front camera. Powering it is a Mediatek Helio G35 processor that works alongside 3GB RAM. 32GB of internal storage is what you get for you files although you can expand it via the phone’s microSD card slot.

For your photography needs, the triple camera module at the back comes in handy. It features a 13MP wide camera and two 2MP lenses. The back also features a physical fingerprint sensor.

Power needs will definitely not be a problem as it packs a 6000mAh battery that supports up to 10W of charging. Unluckily, you only get the MicroUSB port that many would describe as outdated at such a time.

realme 7i

The smartphone comes with a similar 6.5-inch screen but with a hole-punch 16MP selfie camera. The chip powering it is a Snapdragon 662 which would ideally offer better performance.

realme 7i comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants although it is not clear which will make it into the market. Storage is also in two options, 64GB and 128GB.

The rear camera module consists of four cameras. There is a 64MP wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth camera.

The battery is slightly smaller compared to the C12 at 5000mAh although one would argue it is still big enough to last you a whole day or even more. Luckily, charging it would be slightly faster at 18W via its USB-C port.

Both smartphones will be launching in Kenya on November 10th with the event broadcasted live on Kenya realme’s Facebook and YouTube pages.