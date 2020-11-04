A report by Google on the top trending searches in Kenya revealed that betting remained the most searched item in the month of October. This involved various online betting sites being visited including Betika, Odibet, Livescore and Forebet.

According to the report, Kenyans are clearly still fixated on betting despite efforts by the government to regulate the industry. Licenses of a number of online betting firms getting revoked and stake limits getting reviewed. The trend could even get higher now that we have Sportpesa coming back to the country.

Google also revealed that the English Premier League (EPL) also largely preoccupied Kenyans during this period. This is reasonable considering it is one of the most highly marketed sports leagues in the world.

The search queries included the current English Premier League table and weekly English Premier League results. Football clubs that were searched for the most were Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United among more.

Fixtures that stood out the most last month on the list were Manchester United versus Chelsea and Everton versus Liverpool.

World Teacher’s Day also got to capture the interest of many Kenyans as it featured in October’s trending searches as the third most searched term. After it in fourth place was a local program on Citizen TV, Maria.

Schools reopening was the fifth most searched query in October 2020 as the education ministry ordered learning institutions that were closed in March due to COVID-19 to be re-opened.

Rhino Kaboom and comedian Othuol Othuol were also among the top trending personalities last month sitting at sixth and seventh positions respectively.

The London Marathon which took place on October 4th was the eighth trending query. The famous Jerusalema dance also had everyone searching as it took ninth place according to Google.