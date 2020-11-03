Safaricom Partners With Jumia On Black Friday Discounts

Black Friday is coming and we’ve got some good news for you depending on your shopping interests. Safaricom and Jumia are partnering to reward customers shopping on Jumia with a discount through the month of November.

Safaricom and Jumia Discount

How much discount?

The two companies are offering a 5% discount to all Jumia shoppers for transactions of KES 1,000 and above on M-PESA. The discount stands at a maximum of KES 250 per transaction.

When will it start?

The discount is redeemable on your first three transactions starting 1st November 2020. Jumia Kenya CEO Sam Chapatte has this to say:

“Jumia’s Black Friday is the biggest sale of the year and it is all about saving customers money. As customers continue to feel the economic pressure of COVID-19, we expect the event to be very relevant. Throughout November you can save by shopping on Jumia. We are happy to partner with Safaricom to offer consumers using M-PESA at checkout an extra 5% off.”

How it Works

Customers will automatically have the 5% discount applied to their total shopping value once they choose M-PESA as a payment option. It works on both Jumia and Jumia Food. Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom has this to say;

“The ability to sell and buy remotely with M-PESA’s safety and convenience is seeing more customers and businesses embrace the service. We are happy to partner with Jumia to reward online shoppers across the country for paying with M-PESA.

The move comes as more customers and businesses are rushing to embrace online shopping on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two firms are looking to cash in on the Black Friday rush. This marks the start of the holiday shopping season with many businesses extending discounts to buyers.