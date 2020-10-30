The Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions To Sportpesa Return to Kenya

That’s right, SportPesa is back. Arguably one of the most popular and successful betting sites in Kenya has finally returned. The return has been well accepted by Kenyans but the reactions have us over the moon. Twitter never disappoints!

What Happened to SportPesa?

Early 2019, Kenya’s Betting Control and Licensing Board (KBCLB) effectively dismantled the country’s betting industry. This is after the government accused its leading operators of paying too little tax, an allegation disputed by the industry.

On July 10, the regulator ordered telecommunications companies to freeze the mobile shortcodes and paybill numbers that Kenyans use to fund their accounts and withdraw winnings.

The order impacted at least 27 betting companies and gave up to 12 million customers some 48 hours to remove their cash from their accounts or face losing it. This includes the betting company, SportPesa.

Now it looks like they are back. Here’s the official announcement from the CEO:

SportPesa is back! I’m happy to announce that the SportPesa brand is back under a new BCLB license holder.

SportPesa is back! I’m happy to announce that the SportPesa brand is back under a new BCLB license holder. https://t.co/qDIJ37kP3b #SportPesaisBack 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 — Capt. Ronald Karauri (@KarauriR) October 30, 2020

In as much as this announcement was made on a rather random hour of the night, Kenyans were quick to react on Twitter.

Reactions on Twitter

Many are of the notion that SportPesa is their baby, their little angel.

Gamblers to other betting sites now that SportPesa is back. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sLWYu6dsWN — Jefa (@Limorio_) October 30, 2020

It looks like some have a problem remembering their betting ways. But who can blame them, it’s been a long time.

Me trying to remember how i used to bet on SportPesa pic.twitter.com/uHiBMoxfta — Brian Mbunde ™ (@Brianmbunde) October 30, 2020

It’s like SportPesa never left, they still dominate the field.

SportPesa vs other betting companies pic.twitter.com/2C0QID3ZYw — Brian Mbunde ™ (@Brianmbunde) October 30, 2020