Remember when we spoke about this being possibly one of the most innovative apps of the future? Well, the future is now. The ClipDrop App is live and available to everyone. For those who may not be in the loop, this app brings two commonly unparalleled worlds together.

ClipDrop: Copy Paste in Real Life

Instead of projecting digital images into the physical world, why not bring the physical world into the digital. In simpler terms, real-life copy and paste.

Clip Drop works by detecting objects in your surrounding and then removing the background. The remaining object can then be placed in editing software for further tweaking. Here’s a quick demo on how it works.

How to download and use It

Until November 20th, the app is at an early bird price point of KES 4,000 year, which includes full access to the features on all platforms, unlimited clips with no ads. However, the app can be trialled for free on Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows.

In order to use the app between devices, you’ll need to have the application downloaded and logged into with an account that you can create or attach upon first opening the app.

As Diagne explains in a thread on Twitter, there are a few moving parts to his AR Cut & Paste.