This Apps Allows You to Copy and Paste Real World Items

It might be hard to understand what augmented reality is actually good for but Cyril here has an answer. Instead of projecting digital images into the physical world, why not bring the physical world into the digital. In simpler terms, real-life copy and paste.
AR Copy and Paste
Cyril Diagne has developed an interaction design prototype developed. It works by detecting objects in your surrounding and then removing the background. The remaining object is can then placed in editing software for further tweaking. Here’s a quick demo on how it works.
4/10 – Cut & paste your surroundings to Photoshop
Code: https://t.co/cVddH3u3ik
Book: @HOLOmagazine
Garment: SS17 by @thekarentopacio
Type: Sainte Colombe by @MinetYoann @ProductionType
Technical Insights: ↓#ML #AR #AI #AIUX #Adobe #Photoshop pic.twitter.com/LkTBe0t0rF
— Cyril Diagne (@cyrildiagne) May 3, 2020
AR can be the perfect tool to quickly grab visuals from the real world and paste them into digital documents. Just point your phone at what you want to copy, and drag it over to your desktop. No fiddling around emailing images to yourself or cutting out objects in Photoshop.
Using Drag&Drop in #AR with @TensorFlow and #OpenCV to connect @zachlieberman prints to their video counterparts.#AIUX #WebXR #MixedReality #AugmentedReality #TensorFlowJS #MachineLearning #Interactive #openframeworks pic.twitter.com/JpZy7neDL0
— Cyril Diagne (@cyrildiagne) April 11, 2020
How It Works
As Diagne explains in a thread on Twitter, there are a few moving parts to his AR Cut & Paste demo.
- One component separates the foreground object from the background with machine learning,
- Another detects where your phone is pointing at your computer screen.
- It takes about 2.5 seconds to copy an object and four seconds to paste it, but that could be easily sped up.
- In fact, he’s even put his code up on GitHub for anyone who feels like they want to improve it themselves.
Also works as an #AR party trick – thanks to my wife & @IronMaiden (turn the sound on!) 🤟🙃🤟#StayHome #AIUX #WebXR #MixedReality #AR #AugmentedReality #TensorFlowJS #MachineLearning #Interactive #openframeworks pic.twitter.com/lfRXjgOwkF
— Cyril Diagne (@cyrildiagne) April 12, 2020
