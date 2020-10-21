Shipping Company Savo Store Price Hike Causes Outcry From Kenyan Customers

What shipping platform do you use?

If you have ever tried to ship an item into the country from an online American store then you know the hassle that can come with it. Savo Store saw this problem and came up with a solution, a platform that does all the work for you, all you have to do is sit and wait. Before yesterday, many people came to appreciate the Savo Store work rate and pricing. However, as one Twitter user said:

Savostore had something good going on but they've decided to ruin it — Droid (@droid254) October 21, 2020

Savo Store Changes Pricing Rates

This Morning, Savo Store made an announcement amending their prices for those shipping goods into the country. It reads;

Beginning November 9th, the cost of our Shipping Only service will be $15/KG. We base this on the actual or volumetric weight (whichever is higher) with a minimum weight requirement of 4 KGs. This equates to a minimum charge of KES 6000. Buy and ship will cost KES 1500.

The last few months have forced us to innovate quickly and to optimize our services for efficiency and agility. In rebuilding our order processing workflow, we've had to establish minimums in the process. — S A V O S T O R E 🎁 (@SavoStore) October 21, 2020

Some do understand that Savo is a business and they need to make their money. Now that they made the realization that most of their orders are over 4KG’s, this is what may have prompted the move. However, the other 15% according to Savo Math, is not too happy with this move.

The first thought that came to many users was why the sudden change in prices. Some speculations include

I don't quite understand this move. Is it to discourage shipping only? Is it to force us to do buy & ship? Slapping someone a minimum of $60 regardless of weight is quite ridiculous. Maybe it's time to look for alternatives. — Patrick KM (@patkabui) October 21, 2020

Some were just not understanding the logic behind it:

Your reasoning is devoid of https://t.co/uvJulgh5BN why would someone ordering may be a phone skin pay 6k for shipping while the actual cost of the product is probably 1000 shs,just because he doesn't fall within the 3/4 who order massive packages? — francis mungai (@francismungai) October 21, 2020

This being the holiday season, many are left bewildered;

This is definitely a bad move. During the holiday season people will ship small items and the $60 minimum doesn't make sense considering some items are not even 1kg. — John More (@WaitathuJohn) October 21, 2020

How It Works:

Buying and Shipping

Create an Account: Sign up by clicking on ‘Get Started’. Request a Quote: Add product information into the product form. Wait for a price quotation within 24 hours. Savo Purchases your order: After you make the required payment, a procurement specialist places your order. After they give you a delivery timeline. Shipping and Delivery: After they receive your order, they deliver it to your destination within 7 to 15 business days.

Sounds like a great plan but at that price range, many will not stick around. Suggestions for other platforms are already doing rounds on the comment section. This includes

Salihiya

Rolling Cargo

iMailKenya

Aramex

We will try and do a comparison for these platforms and see what’s the cheapest option for you.

