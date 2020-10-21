E-Commerce

Shipping Company Savo Store Price Hike Causes Outcry From Kenyan Customers

What shipping platform do you use?
Anfernee Onamu  By
0
SAVO STORE
Share This!

If you have ever tried to ship an item into the country from an online American store then you know the hassle that can come with it. Savo Store saw this problem and came up with a solution, a platform that does all the work for you, all you have to do is sit and wait. Before yesterday, many people came to appreciate the Savo Store work rate and pricing. However, as one Twitter user said:

Savo Store Changes Pricing Rates

This Morning, Savo Store made an announcement amending their prices for those shipping goods into the country. It reads;

Beginning November 9th, the cost of our Shipping Only service will be $15/KG. We base this on the actual or volumetric weight (whichever is higher) with a minimum weight requirement of 4 KGs. This equates to a minimum charge of KES 6000. Buy and ship will cost KES 1500.

Some do understand that Savo is a business and they need to make their money. Now that they made the realization that most of their orders are over 4KG’s, this is what may have prompted the move. However, the other 15% according to Savo Math, is not too happy with this move.

Check This Out:  Buying Meat Online, How Easy is it and Should You Even Consider it?

The first thought that came to many users was why the sudden change in prices. Some speculations include

Some were just not understanding the logic behind it:

This being the holiday season, many are left bewildered;

How It Works:

Buying and Shipping
  1. Create an Account: Sign up by clicking on ‘Get Started’.
  2. Request a Quote: Add product information into the product form. Wait for a price quotation within 24 hours.
  3. Savo Purchases your order: After you make the required payment, a procurement specialist places your order. After they give you a delivery timeline.
  4. Shipping and Delivery: After they receive your order, they deliver it to your destination within 7 to 15 business days.

Sounds like a great plan but at that price range, many will not stick around. Suggestions for other platforms are already doing rounds on the comment section. This includes

  • Salihiya
  • Rolling Cargo
  • iMailKenya
  • Aramex
Check This Out:  Sendy Turns To Grocery Delivery As Demand Goes Up

We will try and do a comparison for these platforms and see what’s the cheapest option for you.

Unfortunately for most,

Share This!

Canon EOS M50 Review: This Could Be The Best Vlogging Camera For You

You may also like

Comments

Share Your Opinion