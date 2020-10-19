Comedian Flaqo Loses YouTube Channel Over Copyright Claims

One of Kenya’s most famous social media comedians, Flaqo has lost his YouTube channel. Accordin to him, Google terminated his channel due to links with accounts that have copyright issues.

Google’s Note:

“We’d like to inform you that your channel Flaqo Raz has been terminated. We concluded that it was linked to a channel that was disabled for having three or more Copyright strikes”.

He explaines that his account has been erroneously linked to other channels which were uploading content in his name. Speaking to Kenyans, he notes that Google assumes some of those channels are his causing the termination confusion.

Flaqo Looses YouTube Channel

The Comedian claims that it could be some malicious attempt by someone to try and sabotage his new YouTube show.

Flaqo took to Instagram and Facebook to talk about this.

“At this points its really exhausting. Please report all channels that are not mine but have my content in. I’ve worked so hard to be disrespected every damn time. (I think it’s) malice. Why? Because I’m just about to launch my show on youtube its maliciously taken down. I’m not dropping the mic btw”. -Flaqo

It is likely that he will visit Google Kenya Offices together with officials from the Kenya Films and Classifications Board (KFCB). Seems like the best way to try and solve this issue.

He has over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube alone and he looks to fight for his channel. A while back NTV lost theirs and never got it back. We are yet to see if Flaqo stands a chance.