DCI Detectives Recover 169 Stolen Phones and Cameras in Nairobi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reported the recovery of 169 assorted mobile phones that have been stolen from Nairobi residents. This was revealed after a successful operation meant to address cases of mugging in the capital.

The handsets were reportedly seized during a particular operation coordinated by regional commander Rashid Yakub in partnership with the DCI.

“Following several complaints about the rampant loss of phones, Yakub ordered for an operation that has netted 169 mobile phones and more than 25 laptops and desktops in the last 48 hours.,” DCI said.

The Central Police Station has gone ahead to request Kenyans who may have lost their gadgets recently to visit for possible identification.

“Those who have lost phones, laptops and cameras in recent past are requested to go to the Nairobi Regional Police Headquarters and identify their property. Proof of ownership will be required before gadget is released,” DCI noted.

1/2 Following several complaints on #EngageTheIG about rampant loss of phones, Nairobi Regional Commander of Police Mr. Rashid Yakub ordered for an operation that has netted 169 mobile phones and more than 25 laptops and desktops in the last 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/JChhJSxBSa — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 14, 2020

This recovery comes a few months after the DCI launched a probe into an incident that had three suspects arrested with 525 phones in their possession.

According to Central Police sub-county commander Mark Wanjala, the 525 handsets, majority of which were smartphones, were seized from a shop in Muthurwa area.

There have been other similar operations conducted by the police for a while now seeing suspects arrested and hundreds of other devices recovered as well. So, it is good to see the authorities intervene in the social evil that has tormented not only residents in Nairobi but in many other counties for years now.

Hopefully, we will see similar actions taken in other regions.