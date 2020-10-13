How The Use Of Microsoft Excel Caused Misreporting of COVID-19 Numbers

Here’s where they went wrong. They filed their results in the form of text-based lists – known as CSV files – without issue. The problem is that PHE’s own developers picked an old file format to do this – known as XLS.

Because of this mistake, each template could handle only about 65,000 rows. This is rather than the one million-plus rows that Excel is actually capable of.

Now since each test result created several rows of data, in practice it meant that each template was limited to about 1,400 cases. When that total was reached, further cases were simply left off.

“Excel is for people mucking around with a bunch of data for their small company to see what it looks like.” Prof Jon Crowcroft from the University of Cambridge.

There is one expert who says that even a high-school computing student would know that better alternatives exist.

“And then when you need to do something more serious, you build something bespoke that works. There are dozens of other things you can do. You wouldn’t use XLS. Nobody would start with that.” Contnues Prof Jon