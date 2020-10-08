YouTube Launches A KES 10 Bn Fund For Creators in Kenya

YouTube has today announced that content creators and artists can apply for grants from its global fund. Dubbed #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, the campaign was launched in June 2020 with an aim to amplify Black voices and perspectives on the platform.

Content creators now have up to 22 October 2020 at 3 am to apply for the fund and hopefully stand as beneficiaries.

Speaking about the fund, Alex Okosi MD of Emerging Markets at YouTune EMEA said, “Promoting the diversity of creators and artists is crucial to making sure that YouTube is inclusive and equitable.”

” We believe when we centre black and other diverse voices, we reflect the power of our global community.”

YouTube states that the fund will focus its efforts on creators within Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, U.S. and Brazil. The platform’s goal is to also expand the funding to other countries over the next three years. This is alongside providing educational training, workshops and community events to black creators and artists globally.

It will be interesting to see who particularly the fund benefits especially in Kenya. It is certain that the number of YouTube content creators in the country has grown over the past few years. And at a time when funds have been hard to garner, the fund could be vital to many.

The Google-owned video-sharing platform has surely been busy lately in trying to make itself a safer space. This comes after much criticism over the years of being lenient on the level of control when it comes to harmful content and abusive comments.

According to YouTube, over 100,000 videos and 100 million comments spreading hate and harassment have been taken down this year alone.