Apple took to the stage in its September event yesterday to reveal a couple of its new devices and subscription packages. While many still expected at least a mention of the iPhone 12, we were just treated to the new Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air as the main highlights.

But the iPhone-maker also surprised its die-hard fans with the introduction of Apple One. This is a new package meant to bring together different combinations of subscriptions to Apple’s services all under one price. This includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, storage service iCloud and the newly revealed Apple Fitness Plus.

By now, it already sounds like something meant for users who are locked deep into the Apple ecosystem. However, you can also see it as Apple’s efforts to attract more people into the services. This is mostly because the charges are quite reasonable and affordable considering the number of services involved.

There are three plans under the subscription bundle with different numbers of services number of people who can access them, and the amount of iCloud storage offered. Here’s how they break down:

Individual plan: $14.95 ( KES 1600) a month for four services for one person: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud (50GB of storage).

$14.95 ( KES 1600) a month for four services for one person: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud (50GB of storage). Family plan: $19.95 (KES 2160) for four services for six family members: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud (200GB of storage).

$19.95 (KES 2160) for four services for six family members: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud (200GB of storage). Premier plan: $29.95 (KES 3250) for six services for six family members: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iCloud (2TB of storage), Apple News Plus and Apple Fitness Plus (in the 100 countries and regions where they are available).

Does Apple One Save You Money

This will highly depend on the number of services you already or want to subscribe to. If you were going to sign up to all these services individually, you would end up paying about KES 4,000 a month. So getting even the Premier Plan would be worth it.

However, the only aspect that would seem a little too flashy to many would be the iCloud photo and backup service. But most Apple users would find it more important since they don’t have to pay for them separately.