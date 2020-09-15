Huawei has announced its plans to launch its recently released device set to offer some really compelling features. The Huawei Y9a that was made public early last week will be making its way into the Kenyan market adding on to Huawei’s Y series.

The Huawei Y9a is meant to bring a fresh look to the vast lineup with a new flagship-inspired design, huge display and the 40W SuperCharge. The whole look is complemented further by the round camera module that we have only been seeing on the Mate series.

The camera setup consists of a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. This is taken further ahead by the camera’s software that supports up to 4K of video recording.

The device does live up to the reputaion of the Y series with a pop up 16MP camera that has been there for a while.

You also get a huge 6.63-inch LCD display 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20:9 ratio. Thankfully, you do not have to worry about a notch since the front camer is motorised.

A Helio G80 octa-core processor poweres the handset. Alongside the chip lies 8GB RAM and 128GB storage drive. The phone does run on Android 10 with EMUI 10 on top but unfortunately does not have any Google services.

One of the main highlights of the handset would be the 4300mAh that is expected to uice up incredibly fast thanks to the 40W Huawei SuperCharge capability.

Speaking of the soon to be launched device, Huawei Mobiile Kenya boss Zhujie said, “In the recent years Huawei continuously focused on the younger market. Along this journey, Huawei has accumulated knowledge from experience and developed an array of new technologies. 64MP quad-camera captures key moments anytime, anywhere. Through constant improvements being made to camera capabilites, Huawei always brings new suprises to users when it comes to innovative breakthroughs.”