Google is Now Providing Small Kenyan Business with Free Website Setup

Tech giant Google is now offering free access website and online profile creation services to Kenyan small and medium-sized enterprises. This is in a move by the company to increase their visibility to potential customers across the globe.

This will be possible through Google’s newly established SME hub known as ‘Google My Business’ where these businesses will be assisted at no cost to create the profiles and websites.

Google Kenya and East Africa country director Agnes Gathaiya announced that all this is under the firm’s KES 325 million programme dubbed “Rising Together”. This campaign is meant to support SMEs across the country, boost women-led businesses and also facilitate online learning for schools at all levels.

“They will be visible across the globe enabling shoppers to find them as well as linking them to customers looking for their products,” she said.

Agnes added that the service also features a market finder facility that will enable linkages between SMEs and customers from anywhere in the world.