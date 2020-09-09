Web Culture

Kenyans Online React After Kenya Meat Commission is Put Under Ministry of Defence

This must be what they meant when they said ‘Beefing up the security’
Anfernee Onamu  By
Kenya Meat Commission
If 2020 hasn’t shocked you yet then take a seat. It’s about to get crazy. In an internal memo from the Cabinet secretary to the Principal Secretary, StateDepartment for Livestock, the president has made the executive decision to transfer ministerial responsibility of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) to the Ministry of defence.

Yes, you read that right, the KMC is now under the Ministry of defence and Kenyans are wilding on Twitter.

Kenya Meat Commission Part of the Ministry of Defence

The Cabinet Secretary, Hon Peter G Munya, received the orders on the 7th of September and is expected to give a progress report in two weeks time.

“Following the transfer of ministerial responsibilities of the Kenyan Meat Commission to the ministry of defence… you are directed to facilitate a seamless transition. Ensure that you coordinate the entire prcedure with the National treasury and submit a fortnight report.”

Until then, let us have some fun with what KOT has to say. What does this mean in the minds of Kenyans?

Others think it’s part of a much larger conspiracy.

Sometimes we are the subject of taking things way too literally.

There seems to be live footage of how the president will be conducting operations from now on.

What do you think about this whole situation?

