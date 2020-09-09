This must be what they meant when they said ‘Beefing up the security’

If 2020 hasn’t shocked you yet then take a seat. It’s about to get crazy. In an internal memo from the Cabinet secretary to the Principal Secretary, StateDepartment for Livestock, the president has made the executive decision to transfer ministerial responsibility of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) to the Ministry of defence.

Yes, you read that right, the KMC is now under the Ministry of defence and Kenyans are wilding on Twitter.

Uhuru Kenyatta has transferred Kenya Meat Commission from Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation to the ministry of …. wait for it…. DEFENCE!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VAd0SfNxXU — Chris-Leo (@Ngaruthi) September 9, 2020

Kenya Meat Commission Part of the Ministry of Defence

The Cabinet Secretary, Hon Peter G Munya, received the orders on the 7th of September and is expected to give a progress report in two weeks time.

“Following the transfer of ministerial responsibilities of the Kenyan Meat Commission to the ministry of defence… you are directed to facilitate a seamless transition. Ensure that you coordinate the entire prcedure with the National treasury and submit a fortnight report.”

Until then, let us have some fun with what KOT has to say. What does this mean in the minds of Kenyans?

NMS is leading the way with Cabro tiles. You just never know, Maybe tutakuwa tunakula nyama kila siku. Order from above😂 Legacy manenos. pic.twitter.com/sH0hrhZJIO — Vincent Enock (@Vevenock) September 9, 2020

Others think it’s part of a much larger conspiracy.

In Kenya and especially during kamwanas regime nothing happens by chance, its always a well calculated move. Hakuna maswali in that ministry, so things will pass without any questions. It's a hole for looting. This family 🤐 — Antony (@A_Awilli) September 9, 2020

Sometimes we are the subject of taking things way too literally.

World Bank: Kenya ,you need to beef up your security for us to give you some money:

Uhuru Kenyatta : Ferrow Kenyans,due to unavoidable circumstances we have moved Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence in order to beef up our security according to international standards . pic.twitter.com/2Xdrvd3sBr — Kj Mpoa (@kj_mpoa) September 9, 2020

There seems to be live footage of how the president will be conducting operations from now on.

A rare video of how President Uhuru Kenyatta transferred the Kenya Meat Commission from Kilimo Ministry to the Ministry of Defense. pic.twitter.com/h5RekSIwkQ — Enock Bett (@ThisIsBett) September 9, 2020

Kenya Meat Commission Transfers duties to Ministry of Defence. Don't be suprised if our State machinery and apparatus get fatter than traffic police. This is how we live.#DyingMara pic.twitter.com/2gexAeNVNH — STATE HOUSE🇰🇪 (@StateHousKenya) September 9, 2020

Kenya Meat Commission should specialize in offering Buffalo meat like the Buffalo Soldier Commission they are. pic.twitter.com/1BINy0khjD — King Fred Asira (@KingFredAsira) September 9, 2020

What do you think about this whole situation?