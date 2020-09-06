For social media managers out there, you know how hard maintaining a brand can be. So when we see acts of media ‘prowess’ like this, it can tend to be very shocking. In celebration of their Anniversary, Ugandan Airlines and Britam had a cake made for the special occasion and Twitter is having a field day with it.

Ugandan Airlines Anniversary Cake

The cake that was deleted by Uganda airlines ….you will learn not to shop online next time 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PBC7ypfRBv — Unemployed youth (@NamanyaRender) September 4, 2020

Now, it’s important to note that the ‘cake’ in question was made by Britam for Uganda Airlines. All was well until a picture was taken and posted to the unforgiving Twitter walls. Unfortunately, in a turn of events, Uganda airlines took all the online embarrassment.

Now we both know that Kenyans and Ugandans on Twitter will not give up the opportunity to give their remarks. Here are some of the funniest tweets regarding the Ugandan Airlines Anniversary cake.

Twitter Has its Fun with the Ugandan Airlines Cake

They knew it was going down:

Kenyans have seen our Uganda Airlines cake pic.twitter.com/stO1KEJGAx — JONAM’S PRINCESS👑👑 (@AtimCharlotte) September 5, 2020

What you order vs what you get:

What Uganda airlines ordered for VS what they got 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Wy7petgczH — Faisal (Bob Daddy) (@PyeparFaisal) September 4, 2020

Focussing on the unsafety of the cake, flight wise, there is no remorse.

The Uganda Airlines cake 😂 pic.twitter.com/wFzI2dty8Y — GRAHAM (@lehamguy) September 4, 2020

…..and we are supposed to trust Uganda Airlines…… pic.twitter.com/AcT8WSIvkc — John Onen (@Johnonen) September 6, 2020

Trust issues also come into question when we look at that cake…

Let me hope this is not the prediction of its future 😅😅😅

This is frightening 🤣 @Ugandaairlines#ugandaairlines pic.twitter.com/hhUfCozjR9 — kagereswaibu🇺🇬🇶🇦7️⃣ (@kagereswaibu17) September 4, 2020

Maybe this was another one of those ‘exposure cakes’

That Uganda Airlines cake is what happens when someone says, "We can offer you exposure on a national platform." — Marcus Olang' (@marcusolang) September 5, 2020

According to the Ugandan folk, this is not the first time this is happening;

Gavumenti weyayu 😂😂😂 but who are those who always do government cakes .Relatives ,family members riyale 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂

Uganda airlines crushed in transit pic.twitter.com/w1Nvp3LV3E — JOE BRIZZY #COT (@Callmejoebrizzy) September 4, 2020

Ethiopians are here too?

Ethiopians looking at Kenyans having a look at Uganda Airlines cake. https://t.co/nnE2hbciHG pic.twitter.com/KFYLuizsGw — Ze Mpundu (@Ze_Mwape) September 5, 2020

Breaking news: One is the Uganda Airlines Bombadiers has crushed 😭 no one was hurt. Just some sugar spills. pic.twitter.com/ExS98cduY4 — Nahwera (@daphiena91) September 5, 2020

It just looks like Britam knew someone who could ‘do it cheaper’. Hopefully, they have learnt their lesson.