Kenyans on Twitter React to ‘Unprofessional’ Ugandan Airlines Anniversary Cake

Mayday Mayday! Kampala, we have a problem
For social media managers out there, you know how hard maintaining a brand can be. So when we see acts of media ‘prowess’ like this, it can tend to be very shocking. In celebration of their Anniversary, Ugandan Airlines and Britam had a cake made for the special occasion and Twitter is having a field day with it.

Ugandan Airlines Anniversary Cake

Now, it’s important to note that the ‘cake’ in question was made by Britam for Uganda Airlines. All was well until a picture was taken and posted to the unforgiving Twitter walls. Unfortunately, in a turn of events, Uganda airlines took all the online embarrassment. 

Now we both know that Kenyans and Ugandans on Twitter will not give up the opportunity to give their remarks. Here are some of the funniest tweets regarding the Ugandan Airlines Anniversary cake.

Twitter Has its Fun with the Ugandan Airlines Cake

They knew it was going down:

What you order vs what you get:

Focussing on the unsafety of the cake, flight wise, there is no remorse.

Trust issues also come into question when we look at that cake…

Maybe this was another one of those ‘exposure cakes’

According to the Ugandan folk, this is not the first time this is happening;

Ethiopians are here too?

It just looks like Britam knew someone who could ‘do it cheaper’. Hopefully, they have learnt their lesson.

