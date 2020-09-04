Best of Twitter: What if Superheroes were in Kenya?

The beauty of Twitter stems from how random content can turn into a nationwide sensation. The ability of Kenyans to turn normal conversations into a funny yet compelling thread on Twitter is the light of my whole day. Take for example the latest thread; What if superheroes were in Kenya?

Mr OmilJR, seated on his front porch on a cool sunny day sipping a tantalizing lemonade saw birds flying in the sky and spiders crawling on the wooden bench. The two nature elements reminded him of his favourite superheroes. Superman and Spiderman.

With that in mind, he thought out loud on Twitter.

We should do, if superheroes were in Kenya😂 — 𝐹𝑖𝑔𝘩𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑟 (@OmilJr) September 3, 2020

I’m hard balling, of course, cause that’s probably not what happened. However, Kenyans still took the time to make light of this situation. If you have not seen this thread yet, here’s a comprehensive list of some of the best “If superheroes were in Kenya” on Twitter.

Best “If Superheroes were in Kenya” On Twitter.

There’s no discrimination to Marvel and DC superheroes on Twitter. Everyone is being called out today. If you have seen them already, then you can just enjoy yourself again.

The Joker calling out Batman pic.twitter.com/ZwXLBpfDJg — Mzee Edd 🇰🇪 (@005e5n) September 3, 2020

Spider-Man akingoja kugraduate UON pic.twitter.com/UmdBwfotZf — Lily Lils (@ItsLilyLils) September 3, 2020

No chills are spared as the tweets exploit both Kenyan and the Superheroes insecurities.

Groot waking up in a kitchen. Hearing" ongeza kuni" pic.twitter.com/Zr9A7yXjup — joseph (@Yangkandetta) September 3, 2020

Lex Luthor in Kiambu after constantly being called Rex Ruthor pic.twitter.com/dHjiRgX0Ui — Mzee Edd 🇰🇪 (@005e5n) September 3, 2020

Spiderman after finding out there are no buildings to swing on in mombasa pic.twitter.com/xdF9WM4McR — La Cosa Nostra (@dassault900) September 3, 2020