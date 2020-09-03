How To Stream UEFA Nations League’s Germany Vs Spain Match Online

2020 is probably one rare year when football fans around the world have barely had a break after a season’s end. Just when we were bidding goodbye to the UEFA Champions League, this weekend is now set for some more European football action. The only difference is that we will now be watching national teams going at each other for the Nations League title. The first match is set for today but the most anticipated probably has to be Germany vs Spain. So, if you wish to stream online and enjoy your weekend, here’s what you can do:

Illegal Streaming

We all know that watching live football matches is an expensive affair. Luckily, there have been a number of “illegal” streaming platforms that provide links for live sports. But we would definitely be lying if we told you that these apps that are used on TVs, firesticks and PCs will work the same on your smartphone.

We have tried mobile versions of Mobdro, Sony LIV, AOS TV and many more. Unfortunately, none of these worked for us.

However, we were lucky to discover TotalSportek that did prove to work. The site is promptly armed with links for every upcoming live game.

You will have to be careful before you access these links as they can be used by the hosts to spy on you. So, you might want to make sure you have a VPN or antivirus installed on your device prior.

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.