5G is still considered a new and prestigious technology to have across the world. This is why many tech brands are still integrating the new tech into their high-end smartphones and tablets alone. But it now looks like the tech will be spreading to the cheaper price segments quite soon.

American tech company Qualcomm has now announced its plans to ramp up its efforts to take 5G mainstream and increase the network’s reach to as many people as possible around the globe.

The chip manufacturer today took to stage on IFA 2020 (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) to unveil a 5G-ready version of its 4 chips. These chipsets are planned to run on cheaper phones priced between KES 12k to KES 25k. Moreover, Qualcomm plans for the tech to hit markets by Q1 2021.

Speaking on IFA’s opening video, Qualcomm’s president, Cristiano Amon said, “It will deliver on the promise of making 5G accessible to all smartphone users.”

Qualcomm hasn’t revealed many details about the upcoming chips but we should expect more information in the coming weeks. Oppo, Xiaomi, and Motorola are among the major companies that have committed to designing phones powered by the new Snapdragon 4-series chipset.

Hopefully, many more companies that deal in budget smartphones will begin to integrate the 5G chips into their upcoming smartphones. But it is certain that it will take a lot for the likes of TECNO and Infinix to move from MediaTek to Qualcomm.

The tech is also expected to spread to laptops as the company has partnered with Taiwan’s Acer to market 5G-enabled PCs running on the Snapdragon 5G platform.