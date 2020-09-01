After giving us a glimpse last month, Samsung has today officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2. As the launch video clearly indicated, this model has been brought in to correct the wrongs of last year’s Galaxy Fold.

The foldable phone comes with an improved design, flagship-level specs and “the largest Ultra-Thin Glass display on a smartphone yet”. The smartphone clearly is here to bring the premium status of devices to life.

Samsung has equipped it with a larger 6.2-inch outer display meant to be better than its predecessor. The inner display is also increased to 7.6-inches and given the high-end 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The notch has also been done away in favour of an Infinity-O punch hole. The bezels are also barely noticeable as they have been reduced significantly.

Like the Galaxy Fold, te highlight of this device is the hinge system. Dubbed the Hideaway Hinge, Samsung says that this brings Flex Mode to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This is a feature that enables customers to get the most out of the device with better durability.

What is not certain though, is whether the crease situation that comes with pretty much every foldable smartphone. But it would be ignorant to assume that Samsung has found a way to avoid a glass screen from creasing at the middle after folding in and out so many times.

Samsung Kenya had made it clear that this device will make its way to the country. In fact, the company promised that there will be more units coming in compared to last year. This is mostly because of the unexpectedly high demand that the Galaxy Fold received in 2019. So, if you have 200k lying around, you might want to keep hold of it and wait for the device to launch.