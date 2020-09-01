Here’s How To Open APK Files on your Android Device

If you are a recent Huawei User or a lover of apps and games you can’t find on the PlayStore, you must have come across some websites with the apps but in a different format, (APK). So let’s understand what they are and how to open them.

What is an APK?

An APK file can simply be defined as an Android Package File. They are used to distribute applications on Google’s Android operating system.

They are saved in the ZIP format and are typically downloaded directly to Android devices, usually found on other websites.

How to Open an APK File

For most APK files on your Android, all you need to do is download it like you would any file and then open it when prompted. However, APK files installed outside of the Google Play store might not install right away.

This is because of a security block put into place in recent smartphones. For example, you may want to download WhatsApp GB and it’s not on the PlayStore. Well, here’s how you’ll go about opening it on your smartphone.

To bypass this download restriction and install these files from unknown sources, navigate to one of these menus. The route depends on your Android version:

Go to Settings > Apps & notifications > Advanced > Special app access > Install unknown apps

Settings > Apps and notifications

Settings > Security

After this, enable install Unknown Apps or install from Unknown sources.

Depending on your device, you might need to give a specific app, such as Chrome, permission to install unofficial APK files.

Finally, if the file doesn’t open, try browsing for it with a file manager like Astro File Manager or ES File Explorer File Manager.