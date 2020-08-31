Netflix Makes Several Original Movies and Series Available To Watch For Free

Netflix is offering free access to some of its original series and movies according to a report from Gadgets360. If you are undecided on whether Netflix is worth the monthly subscription, well, the streaming service is here to help convince you. With this free access, one can watch a full movie with all language options without having to create an account. However, only the first episode of the first season is available for TV shows.

In a statement to announce this, Netflix says, “We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

At the moment, the free access to select these Netflix originals is available globally at netflix.com/watch-free. The TV shows and films available to watch for free include:

Stranger Things

Murder Mystery

Elite

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Bird Box

When they See Us

Love is Blind

The Two Popes

Our Planet

Grace and Frankie

The streaming service’s support page also notes that only browsers on computers, Windows PCs and Macs as well as Android devices are supported. This will not be the same for other platforms like iOS, smart TVs or Fire Stick.

Apparently, this is not the first time that Netflix has tried offering free access to its originals in some countries. But this would be the first that we will see in Kenya.

But you can admit that it is ambitious especially at a time when the streaming platform has been lucky to receive a spike in usage across the globe. Hopefully, you will finally be able to make a decision on whether to finally subscribe or not.