Becoming TikTok Famous: 5 Tips From Kenya’s Top Content Creators

If you are here, it means you probably overcame your fears and have posted your first few videos on TikTok. Maybe you have a few hundred likes and you are looking to make it big. Question is, how do you become TikTok famous?

Well, if you are an avid TikTok user, you have probably heard or seen these two popular creators(morgyadrian and Joisij_smile) on your For You page.

The two have different content; Morgy with the funnies and Josij with the beauty tips. Each of them has a huge following on TikTok and they have given you tips on how to become famous on the app.

Tips on How to Become TikTok Famous

Post consistently

There is no golden number when it comes to how many times a creator should post, but the common consensus is that it needs to be often. This is because the more you post, the better your chances of your videos being discovered.

@morgyadrian: Being famous means having a big following. This comes with the constant demand for creativity while developing regular, entertaining content to keep your fans on your wall. My advice to other creators would be to remain consistent by posting videos regularly.

@joisij_smile: I normally take a day where I shoot many videos and then save them as drafts. Then throughout the week, I post them, usually one to two per day. This way I have enough content to be consistent even when I’m busy.

Select the right hashtags

Hashtags are a great way to link your content to ongoing trends. Users should use trending hashtags and/or relevant hashtags to make content more discoverable.

@morgyadrain: Creating hashtags with keywords related to your videos increases the chance of your content being seen by people who engage with that type of content. Also, ensure you have good lighting for creating good videos.

@joisij_smile: Make yourself stand out by creating relatable hashtags and injecting your own unique personality, whether it’s what you wear, how you act, or the skits you perform.

Jump onto trends and challenges

TikTok hosts a range of interactive challenges and trending topics that anyone can participate in. By participating in these challenges, creators have the opportunity to find common ground with people from all over the world while expressing their differences.

@morgyadrian: When something is trending, it’s good to take advantage of it. Do this by jumping on the trend to increase the chances of your videos being viewed. Trending hashtags can be found through the discovery page.

@joisij_smile: One of my top tips would definitely be to capitalize on trends and ride the wave to get incredible views leading to more followers. All the new trends can be found on the discovery page. I’d also suggest scrolling through the For You page – there you’ll get to see some new ideas.

Engage and collaborate

If you think someone’s video is cool or funny, tell them! Make use of the in-app tools that allow you to collaborate and creatively interact. For instance, reply to comments feature.

@Morgyadrian: Remember to engage your audience in the comments section. This helps you understand the type of content your fans would like to see.

@joisij_smile: If you want to become TikTok famous, I would recommend you create relatable videos. For example, since I’m in Kenya, I look for Kenyan sounds or write things that Kenyans relate to but when I’m in another country, I do my research and create content that my audience there can relate to.

Also, be ready to sustain conversations with your followers by listening and responding to questions and comments about your content.

Invest in yourself and your content

@morgyadrian: Pick your stronghold and just keep doing what you do best, but most importantly enjoy yourself while doing it.

@joisij_smile: There are a lot of different filters and effects available on the platform which help make my videos look good. My advice to others would be to create quality content so that viewers want to come back for more.

A good example is that you can shoot a video and not finish it, then tell your viewers to come back tomorrow for the rest. People will follow you because they want to see the ending of your video.