Twitter Honours Chadwick Boseman With The Crown For ‘Most Liked Tweet’

In my culture, death is not the end

Yesterday the world was taken by storm when the family announced the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman on Twitter. The tweet did its rounds on all major social media platforms and in only 24hrs it has become the most-liked tweet of all time.

Much like his words from the Black Panther, ‘death is not the end’ his legacy still moves on. People around the world, from all walks of life, are celebrating the hero with tributes about who he was and what he did for the world.

Becoming one of the first black superheroes to grace the big screen with his own movie, Chadwick made a huge stamp. So it is no surprise that the world is seemingly giving back to him what he deserves.

Chadwick Boseman Takes The Most Liked Tweet Crown

Nick Pacilio with Twitter’s communications confirms that at 6.4 million likes, the tweet breaks the previous record by quite a margin.

A 2017 tweet from former U.S. President Barack Obama has been the post with the most hearts, with at least 4.3 million. Today, Twitter takes this crown over to the Black Panther, terming it a ‘Tribute fit for a King’..

Many wish that it was under different circumstances that we could celebrate the ‘King of Wakanda’. However, life has its own way of narrating stories and this is a legendary one.

Most of the world is just now realizing how much of a fighter he was. Being diagnosed with Colon cancer, He managed to act out very demanding movies. He lived out his characters well all while bringing joy to the hearts of many.

In many ways, 2020 and Chadwick Boseman will never be forgotten.

I hope we all do as much good in the time we have on earth as you have. Thank you. #ChadwickBoseman #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/mbYQ8KGgX7 — ARTquila (@OwlsomeARTquila) August 30, 2020

#WAKANDAFOREVER