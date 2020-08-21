Kenyans React To This Students Virtual Trip To The Coast Worth 1500

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) never miss a beat and yesterday they took to the ‘Streets’ to call out Mountain View School. The institution is planning a virtual trip to the coast for its students worth 1500 Bob. While all this might sound handy dandy for the Kids, KOT was not too amused.

Virtual Coast Trip Details

First off, we could note that the trip probably has the child interest at heart. However, not too many people agree with this approach. Before we get there, let’s take a look at the trip details:

The trip is supposedly three days and two nights: Tuesday 25th to Friday 29th. The trip is for grade 1-3 students Travel is by the Madaraka express train to Mombasa Once you ‘get to the coast’, you will be treated to: A learning experience on the Coastal way of life

Lessons on how to cook pilau bhajia and other coastal cuisines

Visitations to various landmarks and historic sites

Tutorials on how to make beaded jewellery and conducting a fashion show.

Note: The trip is via Zoom

You wondering what grade 1-3 had? Say no more… pic.twitter.com/Zzy2hOVouH — David Collins (@davecollo) August 20, 2020

Here’s the poster detailing the virtual trip plans:

Twitter Reacts

The tweets that follow this conversation take two sides. Some who are for the money-making plan and looking at how it could benefit the society:

It's called making money in all ways bro. We need to get into this pool — Lucarelli Onyango (@TheAgungo) August 21, 2020

Some say they are up for it but have a different mode of payment too:

I will pay virtual cash if I was a parent in this school 😐😐😐😂😂 — Dr.K’OLOO (@onyangorichard9) August 20, 2020

Others thinking it’s daylight robbery:

Robbery with Violence 😳 — K.A.S.Y.O.K.A (@Wamutua) August 19, 2020

What do you think? Is it a good idea or are they just wasting time and money?